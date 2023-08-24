Black magic horror in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mother tries to burn daughter alive for wealth

In a shocking incident driven by superstition, a mother allegedly attempted to immolate her 20-year-old daughter as a result of purported involvement in black magic rituals, all in the pursuit of wealth. The grim incident unfolded in Phulenagar, where the daughter was reportedly sleeping when the attempt took place.

Sources indicate that the mother's friend had advised her to burn her daughter, promising wealth as a consequence. The daughter, enduring the agony of burn injuries for five days, eventually sought help and reported the incident to the authorities on the sixth day.

The 20-year-old victim resides in Phulenagar with her mother and brother following the demise of her father twelve years ago. She balances her studies and employment at a private company.

On the night of August 17, the victim awoke to the sensation of pain and shockingly discovered her mother dousing her with petrol in an attempt to set her ablaze. The victim's cries for help prompted her brother to intervene and rescue her from harm.

Despite enduring burn injuries, the victim's mother remained unmoved, offering no assistance as she stood in a corner of the house. Disturbingly, the incident was allegedly orchestrated by a friend of the mother from Misarwadi who reportedly engaged in black magic practices. The victim's escape from the ordeal led her to approach the Cidco police station, where she reported the harrowing incident to PI Geeta Bagwade.

API Manoj Shinde took immediate action by registering a case of attempted murder against both the victim's mother and her alleged associate involved in the black magic rituals. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of superstition and the influence it can exert over vulnerable individuals.