'Blessing Of The Husband': Ajit Pawar's 'Stop At 2 Children' Advice To Women Sparks Laughter Riot

In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, all political parties in the state have begun preparations. Election fever is in the air. Against this backdrop, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra is underway. Today, the Yatra is in Maval, where Ajit Pawar addressed the public.

A large number of women attended Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra. During the event, Pawar commented on the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. "Let me tell you with folded hands, children are considered a blessing from God, or Allah, but sometimes it’s not divine blessing; it’s the blessing of the husband that leads to having children. So please, stop at two children. If you do, you can avail more benefits from various schemes, and you can educate them better," said Ajit Pawar.

Maval has a significant backward class population. By keeping a small family, you can benefit more from these schemes. You can provide better education and care for your two children, and you can also live a better life. "In other aspects, we provide free grains to 80 crore people in India. This was the important message we wanted to convey through the Jan Sanman Yatra," said Ajit Pawar.

He further added, "The money given during Bhau Beej is not taken back. Therefore, what the opposition claims—that the money will be reclaimed—is false. Tomorrow, funds will be deposited for women in Pune district. This money is yours, take what you need. Women have blessed us, so vote for candidates of the alliance wherever they are, to keep this scheme ongoing," Ajit Pawar urged.

"Women love the color pink, so I've come to like it too. What's wrong with that? We aren't doing anything odd, are we? Women didn’t look as beautiful even at weddings as they do with the pheta (turban). Husbands won't recognize them. Don’t take off the pheta until you reach home. Ask your husband how you look with it," Ajit Pawar humorously remarked.