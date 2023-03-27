Blood reports of accused in Mumbai jogger's road accident show presence of alcohol

The blood test report of Sumer Merchant has found that he was under the influence of alcohol when his alleged speeding car mowed down jogger Rajalakshmi Vijay (57), CEO of a tech firm, at Worli Sea face in the wee hours of March 19.

The local court has been notified by the police about the report from the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory, which found that Sumer Merchant was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. In response, the police have added Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act to the charges against Merchant, which deals with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Initially, Merchant was charged by the Worli police under IPC Section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

Sumer Merchant is currently in judicial custody and his hearing for the bail plea has been scheduled for Monday.

On March 19, Sumer Merchant allegedly hit and killed CEO Rajalakshmi Vijay while she was jogging at Worli sea face. Eyewitnesses say Rajalakshmi was thrown on the car's bonnet and flung into the air, suffering fatal head injuries. Merchant's blood sample revealed the presence of alcohol.