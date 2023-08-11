Blue bottle jellyfish back on Mumbai’s Juhu beach, visitors advised to avoid contact

Mumbai's beaches are experiencing a surge in jellyfish activity during the monsoon, prompting concerns among beachgoers. Incidents of jellyfish bites were recorded at Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, and Aksa Beach in August 2022. Last year, jellyfish appeared at Juhu Beach in late July. This year's delayed rainfall initially kept the jellyfish at bay.

However, lifeguards Sohail Mulani and Manohar Shetty from Juhu Beach recently spotted a substantial number of blue bottle jellyfish near JW Marriott. They issued a warning to beachgoers, urging them to refrain from entering the water at Juhu Chowpatty and other beaches due to the high jellyfish presence. Tourists were advised to stay cautious and avoid walking barefoot on the beach to prevent blue bottle jellyfish stings.

The presence of jellyfish is anticipated to continue until ‘Ganpati Visarjan.’ With a weekend footfall of around 25,000 at Juhu Chowpatty, authorities emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and avoiding venturing too far into the sea.