BMC Budget 2022: BMC proposes education budget of Rs 3370.24 crore for 2022-23

What will be the budget of the largest and richest corporation in Asia? Against the backdrop of elections, what will be in this year's budget for Mumbaikars? Will there be tax increase, fee increase? Which projects in Mumbai will be the focus of the authorities? This has caught everyone's attention right now.

Similarly, the educational budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been presented. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation proposed education budget of Rs 3370.24 crore for 2022-23, as against last year's Rs 2945.78 crore Similarly, there was talk of increasing the number of Mumbai Public Schools in the education budget.