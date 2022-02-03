BMC Budget 2022 Healthcare: BMC to set up 200 Shiva Yoga Centers

Brihanmumbai Corporation's budget of Rs 45,949 crore was presented by Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal today. The pre-election budget places special emphasis on health and education.

The health infrastructure outlay has been increased this year to Rs 6,933 crore.

Additionally, the BMC has submitted a claim of Rs 1417.32 crore and Rs 1347.56 crore for expenditure on various COVID 19 measures adopted till September 2021 to the District city and Suburban Collector respectively for reimbursement from the State Disaster Response Fund.

200 Shivayog Kendras will be set up for the health of Mumbaikars. A provision of Rs 30 crore has been made for this. The Centre's scheme has been renamed as Shiva Yoga Center in Mumbai. The BMC plans to set up 200 Shiv Yoga Centre and a budget provision of Rs 25 crore has been made to this effect.

"It is being set up to spread awareness regarding physical and mental health in old, co-morbid and young population. The centres will be setup in public halls, BMC and private school halls, and marriage hall etc. If 30 people form a group and suggest availability of place, these yoga centres will be started at suggested place. BMC will provide all required appliances at these selected places," BMc chief IS Chahal said.

The budget provision of Rs 25 crore for Capital Expenditure and Rs 5 crore for Revenue Expenditure is proposed.

Garbage generators in Mumbai will have to pay user charges. 3500 restaurants in Mumbai will have to pay user charges for waste. As per the provision of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the BMC will levy user fee for waste collection and management. For 2022-23, the BMC has set a target of Rs 174 crore revenue through user fee. From 3,500 hotels, the civic body is expected to earn Rs 26 crore from user fee separately.