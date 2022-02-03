BMC Budget 2022: Mumbai Civic body's annual budget to be presented online today

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's budget will be presented online today. Therefore, Mumbaikars are looking at what gift they will get on the occasion of the upcoming municipal elections. In view of the forthcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the ruling Shiv Sena will tend not to raise any new taxes or fees. It is also understood that big projects will be announced to please Mumbaikar voters. It is learned that this year's budget will be allocated for pothole-free roads, efficient health system, flood-free Mumbai.

The budget of Asia's largest and richest corporation will be presented today ahead of elections. Against the backdrop of the Corona crisis, the online budget of Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be presented today. The municipal budget is expected to increase to Rs 3,000 crore this year.

Meanwhile, what will be the budget of the largest and richest corporation in Asia? Against the backdrop of elections, what will be in this year's budget for Mumbaikars? Will there be tax increase, fee increase? Which projects in Mumbai will be the focus of the authorities? This has caught everyone's attention right now.