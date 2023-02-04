BMC Budget 2023: Air purifiers at five locations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install five air purifiers in five most crowded areas such as Dahisar Toll Naka, Mulund Check Naka, Mankhurd, Kalanagar Junction and Haji Ali Junction.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal will, for the first time in 38 years, present the budget in the absence of corporators. According to civic officials, a provision of ₹50,000 crore will be made for the 2023-24 financial year, which would be an increase of a little over ₹4,000 crore than last year’s ₹45,949 crore. The focus would be on education, health, and infrastructure, they said.