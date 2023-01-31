BMC Budget 2023: Mumbai architects suggest ways to make problems around pollution, rainwater and road infrastructure better

Ahead of the upcoming civic budget for 2023–24, Mumbai architects and urban-planning experts have written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, suggesting ways to make the problems around pollution, rainwater, and road infrastructure better in Mumbai, TOI reported.

The BMC had earlier invited suggestions from citizens ahead of its budget that is set to be presented on February 5.

The Architects Body (with over 200 architects) has also made recommendations for the Development Plan (DP) 2034 along with issues like climate change, setting up Urban Design Cell, and a public competition for infrastructure projects, among other things.