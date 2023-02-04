BMC Budget 2023: Token provision of Rs 200 crore for creating pedestrian facilities

This year Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will map the Footpath facilities for all major roads of more than 9 meter width and wherever footpath is found to be absent or not in good shape, new CC footpath with smooth walking quality and international surface designs will be constructed in fast track mode. A token provision of Rs 200 crore has been kept for creating pedestrian facilities.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal will, for the first time in 38 years. BMC commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal tabled BMC`s annual Budget for the FY 2023-24. The Budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed at Rs 52,619.07 crore which exceeds the Budget estimates for 2022-23 by 14.52 per cent.

