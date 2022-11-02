BMC cancels Rs 5,800 crore cement tenders for concrete in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a cancellation of Rs 5,800 crore-worth tenders for cement concretisation of 400 km of roads in the metropolis.

According to a report of PTI, new tenders will be called for speedy execution of the works by incorporating state-of-the-art technology and without compromising on quality, it said. In August 2022, the civic body had started the tendering process for concretising roads across the city to make Mumbai free of potholes.

Civic officials said that the BMC planned to review the reasons for the poor response, and without compromising on quality, make the necessary changes, invite fresh terms and stipulate fresh conditions. The tender on road concretisation will then be reinvited. But as the five tenders received poor response, it decided to cancel the tenders, the BMC release said.