BMC changes name of Byculla zoo by adding botanical word

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed the name of Veemata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo located at Byculla in the city by adding the word vanaspati or botanical to it, civic official said.

Municipal Commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on December 12 passed a resolution to change the name of the 160-year-old zoo to 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan va Pranisangrahalaya'. The word 'vanaspati', which means botanical, has been inserted before 'udyan' or garden in the earlier name.

The garden, which is spread over 5,200 square metres, houses more than 6,611 trees of over 291 species that comprises 80 per cent of the city's flora. There are 82 animals of 13 mammal species, 194 birds of 16 species and 28 reptiles of seven species, the officials said.

According to officials, it was earlier known as Victoria Gardens, but was first renamed as 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan' in 1969 and as 'Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan va Pranisangrahalaya' in 1980. The garden/zoo is one of the famous tourist spots in the city.