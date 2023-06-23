BMC demolishes 'illegal' branch of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition of a Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha (unit) on Thursday afternoon, deeming it an "illegal construction”. The action triggered protests and drew a significant police presence in the area.The demolished unit was situated in the Nirmal Nagar locality of Bandra East.Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered to protest the demolition even as huge JCB machines turned the structure into rubble.Sena office-bearers claimed that no prior notice had been issued before the demolition. One of the protesters raised questions about the recent inauguration of one of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s party offices in the vicinity.

The office is located near a nullah (drain). It was recently inaugurated by Eknath Shinde's party in the presence of a minister, Uday Samant. Will they demolish that too?” the protester asked.Further, asserting that all illegal structures should face demolition, she questioned the selective targeting of the opposition party in Maharashtra.“We were working for the people of Maharashtra from this office, and we will continue to do so,” the Shiv Sena UBT office bearer said, emphasizing that they would not succumb to the pressure.