BMC Election 2022: Shiv Sena will win BMC election, says Kishori Pednekar

The term of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is coming to an end today. Due to non-election, an administrator will be appointed to Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Against this backdrop, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has held a press conference. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Shiv Sena will come to power after the elections.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "The manner in which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray are working. Therefore, Shiv Sena will come to power in Mumbai. '' She also said that Mumbaikars are with us. If Shiv Sena comes to power in Mumbai at this time, will you be the mayor? This question was asked by the journalists. Speaking on this, she has said that the mayor will belong to Shiv Sena. It will be me or someone else that will be decided by party.