BMC Elections 2022 likely to be held in March

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the financial capital of the country, has the attention of the entire country. The BMC Elections 2022 are likely to be held in the coming March 2022. Elections are likely to be held in March not only for Mumbai Municipal Corporation but also for 14 other Municipal Corporations in the state. There are also rumors that the Election Commission intends to hold 26 Zilla Parishad elections in March. The Election Commission has issued some guidelines on what to look out for in Corona's background. It is almost clear that Corona will not stop any elections now. That is why instructions have been issued on what to take care of at the polling station. What measures should the election staff take in this regard? It provides information on how to handle a situation even if a voter arrives without a mask.

Submission of ward composition plan to the Commission

It also clarifies the population of the ward structure. The Election Commission has suggested that a ward should have a population of one thousand to one and a half thousand. This process is likely to be expedited as the plan for ward formation in Mumbai has already been submitted to the Election Commission. The number of wards in Mumbai has gone up from 227 to 236. This time there was some political controversy. This ward has been formed keeping in view the new settlements, new buildings and increasing population of Mumbai. All the political parties are working hard to capture Mumbai. Mumbai is not only the capital of Maharashtra, but also the financial capital of the country, so all the political parties in Mumbai seem to be gaining momentum.

