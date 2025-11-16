BMC Elections 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Says Clarity on Seat-Sharing Will Emerge in Two Days

The political build-up for the upcoming BMC elections has intensified, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that the alliance’s internal assessments are underway across multiple locations. He said discussions are progressing at local levels, and while the Maha Yuti is formed in some areas, it is yet to take shape in others. Fadnavis assured that decisions are being made simultaneously at various levels and pledged that by “the day after tomorrow,” all details regarding alliance structure and seat-sharing would be fully clear. His remarks come as both the BJP and Shinde Sena bargain for influential positions in Mumbai’s civic battleground.

The BJP is reportedly preparing to field candidates on nearly 150 out of 227 seats, aiming to surpass its 2017 performance, where it won 82 seats and emerged as the second-largest party. Meanwhile, the Shinde Sena is staking claim to around 125 seats, citing the entry of 128 former corporators from various parties into its fold. The party argues that these leaders—many with electoral experience—must be given fresh opportunities. A 21-member committee appointed by the Shinde Sena has completed a detailed ward-wise review to justify its demands during Maha Yuti seat-sharing negotiations.

The table below details the origin of the 128 former corporators who have joined the Shinde Sena, a factor significantly influencing the party’s bargaining position. BJP leaders assert that seat distribution will ultimately be based on winnability, expressing confidence that the Maha Yuti will secure over 150 seats collectively. Shinde Sena leaders maintain that partner parties will ensure fairness and avoid internal conflict. Senior leaders from all parties emphasize that the final outcome will balance organisational strength, alliance unity, and the goal of reclaiming control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Former Corporators Who Joined Shinde Sena