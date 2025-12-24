BMC Elections 2026: Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance Announcement Likely Today Ahead of Mumbai Civic Polls

The long-awaited announcement of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the January 15 civic elections in Mumbai is likely to take place on Wednesday, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said. “There will be a press conference by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, without sharing further details. Earlier in the day, Raut posted a photograph of the two cousins on social media with the caption, “Tomorrow at 12 pm,” fueling speculation about the formal announcement.

Talks between the two parties regarding an alliance for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have been underway for some time. Raut said discussions are not limited to Mumbai alone, but also include possible tie-ups in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira Bhayander, Nashik and Pune municipal corporations. He added that local units of the two parties have already concluded talks for civic bodies outside Mumbai.

Commenting on speculation about a possible alliance between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in Pune, Raut said his party would express its views only if discussions are held with them. “We will have a discussion with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar,” he said. Raut also took a swipe at the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, stating that it is part of a group “that tramples upon the Constitution.” He added that the party has no moral right to be part of the BJP-led ruling coalition, Mahayuti, especially if it considers forming an alliance with the opposition NCP (SP) in Pune.