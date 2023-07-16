BMC forms committee to monitor vehicular noise pollution in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a committee to conduct an assessment on noise pollution brought on by automobile traffic in an effort to combat noise pollution in Mumbai.

We have set up a committee that is carrying out a survey of the noise levels recorded on the bridges. The committee comprises engineers from the roads and bridges department and the report is expected to be submitted by the end of next month, following which the barriers will be installed, said an official.

According to civic officials, the BMC intends to place noise barriers on all flyovers and arterial roads in Mumbai that were built before 2017 and are under its jurisdiction. In Mumbai, there is currently no law requiring the installation of sound barriers on flyovers, however noise barriers are installed on all new flyovers and road overbridges that the civic organisation built after 2018, Indian Express reported.

The official also said that a priority list would be created based on noise readings. Many flyovers go across residential neighbourhoods, and many flats have windows that are only a few inches from one.