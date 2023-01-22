BMC gets 40,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from state govt

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) got 40,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine from the state government earlier in the week after shortage of vaccine for over four months.

According to a report of TOI, The shortage was first noticed in September 2022, and BMC wrote to the state for fresh stock as Covid cases started going up in China and the US last month.

BMC officials said there was no interest among people to take the booster dose. BMC's stock of 7,000 shots of Covaxin vaccine from last month has still not got exhausted. Only 200-300 people take vaccines daily.

People are not interested in getting a precautionary dose, said BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare.

