BMC initiates inquiry into misuse of 12 gardens

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed the Bombay High Court (HC) that it has initiated an inquiry into a complaint regarding the misuse of 12 gardens adopted by a private organisation across the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar was hearing a PIL filed by retired army officer Captain Haresh Gaglani.

According to the reports of Times of India, The PIL said right from the first lease of 1994-2002, the trust was given 12 gardens on a yearly lease of Re 1 per garden. Over the years even though the leases expired, the trust held illegal possession of these prime lands. Also, permanent structures were built and the gardens were used for various illegal purposes, including fundraising functions. General public were denied entry, it claimed.

Last month, the HC want-ed to ascertain from BMC "the fate of the inquiry" that may have been conducted in terms of the June 19, 2018 order.

In the order, the judges said they were not inclined to grant such a long period to complete the probe, but considering that it would require at least four months to look into the records and to submit a proper report, they will not curtail the period. They posted the PIL on December 12, by when More will submit his preliminary report. "It would be desirable if such a report covers at least six of the disputed gardens and the recommendations made by him with regard to future course of action to be taken by BMC against the adoptee," the HC said.