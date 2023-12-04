BMC invites bids to set up desalination plant in western suburbs

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the invitation for bids to establish a desalination plant in the western suburbs with a daily capacity of 200 million liters. The civic body is seeking proposals for the construction of the desalination facility in the Manori region, along with its operation and maintenance for a period of 20 years.

Though the bids have been invited for setting a 200 MLD capacity plant, it should be expandable to 400 MLD, he said, adding that the intended parties have been given one month to submit their bids. The project has already received the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and all other sanctions are also in place, the official told PTI.

The project will be set up on 12 hectares of government land under the control of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation at Manori, he said. The civic body had earlier said that the desalination plant would require a capital investment of Rs 1,600 crore and Rs 1,920 crore in operational costs for 20 years.

