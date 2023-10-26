BMC issues guidelines to curb rising pollution, here's what's allowed and what's not

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced detailed guidelines to address the rising menace of deteriorating air pollution and smog covering the city. The guidelines, issued on Wednesday (October 25), also come with a strict warning of adherence from all stakeholders failing which will attract strict action.

BMC has asked construction sites to ensure that at least 35 feet high tin/metal sheets are erected around the periphery of construction projects having a height of more than 70 mtr

All the buildings under construction shall be compulsorily enclosed with green cloth/jute sheet/tarpaulin from all sides and the structures under demolition shall be covered with tarpaulin/green cloth/jute sheet from top to bottom

There shall be continuous sprinkling/spraying of water during the process of demolishing the structure, according to BMC notice

The BMC has said any uncovered building under construction will face a stop-work notice from the BMC.

The installation of a sprinkler system on key plot/site areas is mandatory, with regular misting throughout the day during construction.

The BMC has also formed special squads to prevent illegal construction and demolition waste dumping and to enforce the new guidelines. The squads will visit construction sites and videograph the work. If a worksite is found to be not adhering to the guidelines, the BMC will take stringent action, such as issuing a stop-work notice or sealing the work site.

BMC will activate anti-smog machines. A separate air quality index (AQI) measurement system should be installed at each construction site.

The BMC also issued guidelines regarding vehicles carrying construction materials and advised them to fully cover vehicles to prevent the material or debris from becoming airborne.

All construction sites must install CCTV cameras along their periphery to ensure that vehicles are clean and not overloaded.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also banned open-air burning of trash or any other material across Mumbai.

