BMC issues heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and suburbs

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been predicted for Friday. People will also experience occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph. All schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts will remain closed today in view of the heavy rain alert, informed collectors of the respective districts on Thursday.

The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare. Thane residents have also been asked to stay indoors in view of the heavy rainfall in the district. Amid heavy rains in Palghar, the district administration has instructed 23 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, officials said as reported by PTI on Thursday. As per District Magistrate Office Palghar, the district administration in Palghar, Maharashtra, gave 23 NDRF members instructions to be ready amid persistent downpours. The DMO added that the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has also been informed through a letter to remain alert and provide necessary assistance.