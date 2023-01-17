BMC on proposed concretisation of roads in Mumbai says no discrepancy in tendering process

Amid the row over tendering process, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reiterated that the planning, estimation, and e-tender process for the proposed concretisation of roads in Mumbai is done by following due process of administrative procedures as per the policy.

BMC administration said it already provided factual information regarding the proposed concretisation of roads, but still, there has been criticism on the tendering process, ANI reported.

The BMC statement said the roads selected have 397 kilometres in length for improvement, and were suggested by the then corporators, local public representatives, as per the recommendation of assistant commissioners concerned. Accordingly, the estimates are prepared and tenders are floated.

It has been proposed to meet the expenditure in the coming financial years, for the works undertaken in this proposed tenders. Expenditure for a 5 per cent mobilisation advance will be incurred in the current financial year and further budget provisions will be made in the coming years in a staggered fashion.

BMC said the time period for the proposed concretisation of roads is 24 months (excluding monsoon). Traffic police NOCs and other requisite departmental NOCs will be obtained at the earliest to start the works immediately. Joint meetings with Traffic Police and other departments will be conducted.

Since poor response was received for tenders with rates of USOR 2018, the rates were revised considering the current market rate. As per current guidelines, GST is excluded while arriving at the rates,” read the BMC statement.

The soak pits and perforated concrete have been included in the new tenders to reduce the surface runoff of water to improve the underground water table along with storm water drains. BMC said tenders are invited by considering the good quality of work and highly experienced contractors. Many of the contractors have work experience in cities across the country.