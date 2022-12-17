BMC receives Rs 6,079 crore to concretise 397 km of roads in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 15 bids for its Rs 6,079-crore tender floated on November 24 to concretise 397 km of roads in Mumbai.

According to a report of Indian Express, However, it scrapped the tender citing poor response. Following this, it issued a new tender, bifurcating it into five sections Rs 1,233 crore tender for concretising roads in the island city, Rs 846-crore tender for eastern suburbs as well as three tenders of Rs 1,631 crore, Rs 1,223 crore and Rs 1,145 crore for the western suburbs.

The tender for the island city has received two bids, followed by three bids for the eastern suburbs and 10 bid for the western suburbs. This is the second tender that the BMC has issued to concretise roads this year. In August, it had floated a Rs 5,500-crore tender, said civic officials.