BMC says water supply will be at 6pm instead of 10 am

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said the city will face a 24 hour water cuts from Jan 30-31. It has started the work of additional 4,000mm diameter water channel to the water treatment at Bhandup complex.

The BMC had said that water will be supplied on January 31 at 10.00 am. However, now the civic body says that instead of 10:00 am in the morning, water will be supplied at 6:00 in the evening. The technical repair work will take an additional 8 hours.

BMC hydraulic engineer Purushottam Malvade, water supply will be cut in several areas in nine wards of the western suburbs - K-East (Vile Parle east, Andheri east, Jogeshwari east), K-West (Andheri west, Vile Parle west, Juhu), P-South (Goregaon, Aarey Colony), P-North (Malad east and west), R-South (Kandivli, Charkop, Poisar), R-Central (Borivli, Gorai, Magathane), R-North (Dahisar, Mandapeshwar), H-East (Bandra east, Khar east, Santacruz east) and H-West (Bandra west, Khar west, Santa Cruz west) - and in several areas of S (Vikhroli, Bhandup), N (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar) and L (Kurla, Chunabhatti) wards in the eastern suburbs. In addition, areas like Mahim, Dadar (W), Prabhadevi and Matunga (W) in G-North and G-South wards will face 25% water cut. In Dharavi, there will be no water supply from 4pm to 9pm on January 30 and 4am to 9am on January 31.