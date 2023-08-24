BMC to fill potholes across city ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to conduct a drive to fix potholes on several major and minor roads — which records heavy influx of devotees and vehicles during the festival — across Mumbai.BMC officials said that a map of the route — via which organisers take out processions during arrival and immersion ceremonies — will be drafted, and based on this, the pothole filling work will be taken up on war footing. BMC in July this year floated a Rs 36-crore tender for filling potholes across the city.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) said that no fresh funds have been allocated for the drive, and the entire pothole filling work would be carried out under the last work order that BMC had awarded for filling the potholes on Mumbai roads. Mandals across the city will start bringing in idols starting September 10, for the 10-day festival which begins from September 19 this year.

“More than 60 per cent of the Ganesh mandals are in the suburbs, while 40 per cent in the island city. Therefore, it is important to keep these roads intact on a motorable condition as the presence of potholes might damage idols while being carried to their destinations on handcarts, matadors, and open roof vehicles,” said an official, civic roads department, adding that roads in areas like Lalbaugh, Parel, Ville Parle, and Andheri — which houses several mandals — would be under strict surveillance.