BMC to install speed violation detectors on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road to curb accidents

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to install speed violation detectors on the newly inaugurated Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road to curb accidents.

According to a report of Indian Express, The speed violation detection system will be integrated with the existing central control software for speed violations at the traffic police headquarters. The data from the system will be linked with the e-challan system of the traffic police. The project will have an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh.

After the flyover was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC partially disallowed two-wheelers and heavy vehicles on the bridge to undertake maintenance work.

It decided to install additional speed bumps and rumble strips on the bridge, to make the surface rough and safe for riders. The bridge was later closed as it was noted to be accident-prone, and two-wheelers kept slipping on the bridge.