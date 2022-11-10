BMC to repair Parel TT flyover with an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now proposed to repair the Parel TT flyover. However the work is expected to begin only if the Mumbai traffic police give a no-objection certificate (NOC).

According to a report of TOI, The work order for the renovation was issued to M E Infraprojects Pvt Ltd on September 8, 2022, and the estimated cost is Rs 17.5 crore. With works on the Delisle road overbridge (ROB) in Lower Parel going on, traffic in the area during peak hours is already a cause for concern for motorists.

Officials from the civic body said the Parel flyover, which runs above the arterial Dr B A Road, was constructed around three decades ago. The entire bridge is not proposed to be demolished and reconstructed. The civic bridges department has initiated a proposal for the refurbishment of the deck portion only, an official said.

Officials said the BMC has already applied to the traffic police for permissions and is waiting for a decision. It wil take six months to complete the work once the traffic approvals come in.

