BMC Will Spent 21 Lakhs For Pollution-Free Deonar Crematorium

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking steps to make the Deonar Crematorium in Mumbai pollution-free. The BMC has started a tender process to install a natural gas-powered pollution control system at the crematorium. The system will cost the BMC ₹21 lakh (US$28,000) and will be in operation for three years.

The BMC has been working to reduce pollution at crematoriums in Mumbai for the past seven to eight years. The BMC has implemented a variety of projects, including using electric furnaces instead of wood for cremations and providing free services to those who use electric furnaces. The BMC is also working to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of reducing pollution.

The Deonar Crematorium is one of the largest crematoriums in Mumbai. The BMC had previously installed a pollution control system at the crematorium, but the system's term has expired. The BMC has decided to extend the term of the system for two more years.

The BMC's efforts to make the Deonar Crematorium pollution-free are a welcome step. The use of natural gas will help to reduce air pollution and improve the health of residents in the area.