Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mortal Remains of 6 Maharashtra Tourists to Be Flown Home, Minister Girish Mahajan Leaves For Srinagar

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir has killed 26 tourists from the country, including six from Maharashtra. The families of the victims have been devastated by the loss of their loved ones. The Maharashtra government is making rapid efforts to help these families and efforts are being made at the government level to bring the bodies of the citizens who died in the attack to Maharashtra and for the safe release of other tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the information given by the Chief Minister's Office, the bodies of Sanjay Lele and Dilip Disle, who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, will be brought to Mumbai by an Air India flight from Srinagar to Mumbai. This flight has left Srinagar at 12.15 pm. The flight carrying the bodies of Kaustubh Ganwate and Santosh Jagdale from Pune will leave at 6 pm. The bodies of Hemant Joshi and Atul Mone will be brought from Srinagar by a flight at 1.15 pm.

In Mumbai, Minister Ashish Shelar and Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha will be at the Mumbai airport for coordination, while Minister Madhuritai Misal has been entrusted with the responsibility at the Pune airport. Minister Girish Mahajan has left for Srinagar. Arrangements are also being made to bring back other tourists.

Also Read: Konkan coast on Alert after Pahalgam Attack Police increase patrols; Orders to Keep an Eye on Suspicious Movements

Meanwhile, "A Nagpur family was also there at the time of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Hearing the sound of firing, they jumped from the hill and Simran Rupchandani fell and was injured and her leg was fractured. Tilak and Garv Rupchandani are also with them. All three are safe. They have been contacted, and all necessary assistance is being provided to them," the Chief Minister's Office had also informed last night.