Bollywood actress posts heart emojis on Aaditya Thackerays's Insta post

A new government has been formed in Maharashtra. During the resignation of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the swearing in of the new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, various developments are taking place in the state.

During this time, social media has become a medium for expressing one's opinion and reaction. Aaditya Thackeray, who is in charge of the tourism and environment department in the Mahavikas Aghadi government formed in 2019, is also active on social media. Aaditya Thackeray had recently posted a photo with Uddhav Thackeray. Various artists from Cineworld have commented on this photo. A comment on Aaditya Thackeray's post has attracted special attention. This is the comment of an actress who has posted five hearts on Aaditya's photo.

What is Aaditya Thackeray's post?

Aaditya Thackeray has posted a photo with former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media. In which he is following Uddhav Thackeray. 'Always important to follow the right footsteps. Indebted to all for your love and blessings that keep coming our way, that is our true strength.'

Aaditya's acquaintance with various people in the entertainment world is well known. He has often received great support from this class. Therefore, the comment of this actress on his post has become very noticeable. On this post of Aaditya Thackeray, Instagram influencers, actors, political leaders etc have made comments. Actress Ahana Kumra has posted five Hearts Emoji on this post. Likes are also coming to her post.