Bomb Threat Alert: Pune, Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Sangli Railway Stations on High Alert After Unidentified Man Threatens To Blow Them Up With RDX

An anonymous call threatening a bomb blast at the Sangli and Miraj railway stations on Monday night triggered panic and a massive search operation by the district police force. Pune, Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur, and Solapur also received similar threats.

At 12.15 pm the city police received a call regarding a bomb threat. Unknown people said that I am a terrorist. There are five more people with me. Those persons have reached Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune and will blow up the stations with RDX.

Taking the threat seriously, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge, Additional Superintendent of Police Ritu Khokar along with police teams rushed to the Sangli and Miraj stations. Checkpoints were set up on all major roads and a search was conducted for suspicious vehicles. Hospitals, fire departments, and private and government hospitals were put on alert.

Meanwhile, the Bomb Investigation Squad in Sangli and Miraj Sthanakant Kasun conducted an investigation. No suspicious items were discovered during that time. Maheet Sangli, a police officer from Mirjetil, along with members from the Local Crime Investigation Department, Anti-Riot Squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad, and others, participated in the operation.

Preparations were also being made at locations in Sangli and Mirjetil Gardichya. Inspector Satish Shinde from the Local Crime Investigation Department mentioned that the inquiry into the individual who issued the threat is ongoing. It is advised that citizens refrain from believing in any rumors.