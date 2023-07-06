Bombay Dyeing to sell part of Mumbai land for ₹5,000 crore

Bombay Dyeing is reportedly in discussions to sell a portion of its land in Worli, Mumbai, at an estimated valuation of ₹5,000 crore. A prominent Japanese conglomerate is said to be leading the race in acquiring the land, which has a substantial development potential of 2 million square feet for commercial purposes, according to the Business Standard that cited a source within the real estate industry.

Wadia group possesses an extensive land portfolio of 700 acres across various companies and charitable trusts in and around Mumbai. However, a senior official from Bombay Dyeing clarified that no decision has been made yet regarding the potential land sale, as per the publication. On July 5, Bombay Dyeing shares closed at ₹122.90 per share, representing a notable increase of 11.52%. This development comes amidst the recovery of real estate prices in central Mumbai, bolstered by ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Metro, which will link South Mumbai to the airports, and the progress of the transharbour sea link.