Bombay HC asks Bachchans to file a representation to BMC in two weeks over Juhu land acquisition, says 'no coercive action' till then

The Bombay High Court has directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to take any coercive action on their notice to acquire a portion of actor Amitabh Bachchan's property in Juhu for a nearby road widening.

The court has asked Bachchans to file a representation to BMC in two weeks and asked BMC to consider the representation in six weeks.

The court also asked the civic body not to take any coercive action against them till three weeks after their representation is decided by the BMC.

The court granted the petitioners two weeks in case they wanted to file an additional representation and said the BMC commissioner's decision has to be made in six weeks thereafter. It said the petitioners can then take action within three weeks from the commissioner's decision.

( With inputs from ANI )

