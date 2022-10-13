Bombay High Court asks BMC to file reply on Rutuja Latke's resignation today

The Bombay high Court asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inform at 2.30 pm whether or not it will accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, widow of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke from 166 Andheri (east) assembly constituency, so that she can contest the bye-elections.

This is not a matter that should be brought to court, said bench. Questioned why BMC is not exercising discretion to waive one month notice period. "When will you do it You should have done it by now."

During the hearing, Justice Nitin Jamdar remarked, “Tell us at 2.30 whether u are accepting or not. This is not the matter that should have come to the court. " He further asked the civic body, “If any employee wants to contest election, what is your difficulty?”