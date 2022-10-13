Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke’s resignation by Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 13, 2022 04:08 PM 2022-10-13T16:08:32+5:30 2022-10-13T16:09:32+5:30
The Bombay High Court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, proposed candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for Andheri East Assembly bypoll. The Bench directed the BMC to give a letter of acceptance of resignation to Latke by 11 am on Friday.
A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sharmila Deshmukh said the use or non-use of discretion by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner in taking a decision on the resignation in this case was "arbitrary.
This would pave way for Latke to file her nominations for the by-election on Friday. Latke is your (BMC) employee. You should be helping her out," the court said.