Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke’s resignation by Friday

The Bombay High Court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, proposed candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for Andheri East Assembly bypoll. The Bench directed the BMC to give a letter of acceptance of resignation to Latke by 11 am on Friday.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sharmila Deshmukh said the use or non-use of discretion by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner in taking a decision on the resignation in this case was "arbitrary.

This would pave way for Latke to file her nominations for the by-election on Friday. Latke is your (BMC) employee. You should be helping her out," the court said.