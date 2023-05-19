Bombay HC directs CBI not to take coercive action against Sameer Wankhede in bribery case till May 22

Bombay High Court directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, such as arrest, against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede who is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service official, has moved the court with a petition seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against him.

A vacation bench of the court passed the order after recording Wankhede’s undertaking that he will remain present at the CBI’s office in BKC area here at 11 am on May 20. CBI shall not take any coercive action against Wankhede till May 22, the HC said.

