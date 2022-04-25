Bombay HC dismisses petition of Rana couple for quashing FIR

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana have been struck down by the Mumbai High Court. The Rana couple had filed a petition seeking quashing of the charges against them. However, the petition has been rejected by the court. The Rana couple had raised the question of the need for two FIRs as two incidents had taken place on the same day. They had asked to combine the two FIRs filed against them. However, the court rejected the demand.

Mumbai Police arrested the Rana couple under Section 153 (a). They got into a fight with the police who went to arrest him, claimed the government prosecutors. A Section 353 case was filed against the Rana couple for obstructing government work. This was recorded in a separate FIR. Both the FIRs are related to the same incident. Rana's lawyer Rizwan Merchant demanded that two separate FIRs should be included in the same FIR. However, the court rejected the demand. There are two different phenomena. The first FIR is about a statement that created a social rift. The second FIR is related to obstruction of police proceedings, the court said.

You are the people's representative. The Constitution has given you some privileges. With rights comes responsibilities. You were expected to cooperate with the police. If you have forgotten your responsibilities, then action needs to be taken against you, ”the judge told the Rana couple.