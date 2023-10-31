Bombay HC expresses concern over deteriorating AQI in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai while taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue. A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor sought a response from the Central and Maharashtra governments, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the matter.

A public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Mumbai's bad air quality was being heard by the court on behalf of three city dwellers. The air quality index in the city every day is deteriorating like anything everywhere not a single area in Mumbai the air quality is better, Chief Justice Upadhyaya said. The court said it wants all the concerned authorities to inform what measures they have taken and what steps they are supposed to have taken under the existing laws.

The court posted the matter for hearing on November 6. The petitioners Amar Baban Tike, Anand Jha, and Sanjay Surve in their PIL had sought directions to the government and civic authority to curb pollution in the city and to take immediate steps to enhance green cover by undertaking a plantation drive of fast-growing trees and plants in public spaces in the city.