Bombay HC grants bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

The Bombay High court has granted bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The bail has been granted on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh.

While Anil Deshmukh is granted bail in ED case, he is still in custody with CBI case. Deshmukh was arrested in November last year and had approached the high court after a special PMLA court had rejected his bail application earlier this year.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the HC to hear and decide the NCP leader's plea expeditiously as it was pending for six months. Though Deshmukh has been granted bail in the ED case, he will remain in custody in connection with the CBI case registered against him in April last year.