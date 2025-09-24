Bombay HC on Potholes: Compensation for Deaths and Injuries to Be Deducted From Salaries of Civic Officials

The Bombay High Court (HC) has ruled that compensation for deaths or injuries caused by potholes in municipal areas such as Nashik, Mumbai, and Thane will be deducted directly from the salaries of the responsible civic officials. Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil issued this landmark order, which has been welcomed by the Nashik District Consumer Forum (Nashik Zilla Grahak Panchayat).

Vice-President of the forum, Prof Suresh Patil, and Secretary Vilas Deole stated that the decision would bring much-needed accountability. They highlighted that, despite repeated complaints and even a 2018 High Court directive, roads in Nashik remain riddled with potholes, with only temporary repairs being carried out. This, they argued, illustrates the poor quality of roadwork and the lack of seriousness among the authorities.

The forum has urged Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri to en-force the ruling by holding officials directly accountable. They also demanded that the costs for pothole repairs be recovered from both officials' salaries and the contractors responsible for delivering substandard work.

Citizens are encouraged to report accidents, injuries, or deaths caused by potholes to the municipal authorities and the District Consumer Forum to ensure appropriate action is taken.