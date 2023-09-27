Bombay HC pulls up SRA for not taking adequate steps to protect interest of slum dwellers

The Bombay High Court pulled up the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for not taking adequate steps to protect the interests of slum dwellers as provided under the scheme of the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act.

A division bench made up of Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Arif Doctor noted that on August 1, the SRA issued a circular requiring builders and developers to put two years' worth of advance transit rent down, even for projects that are already under way. The bench claimed, however, that the circular was not being followed in letter and spirit.

The court said no permission shall be granted to the developers until the conditions imposed in the circular are fulfilled. HC was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) filed by advocate Vijendra Rai highlighting the issue of non-payment of transit

PILs pointed out 17 projects of Omkar Realtors and Developers Pvt Ltd. The bench had during an earlier hearing directed the SRA to file its affidavit on the issue. On Tuesday, the bench noted that the SRA's affidavit was vague and insufficient and directed that a better affidavit be filed.

One of the major areas where the SRA needs to pay attention is non-payment of transit rent to the slum dwellers and disposal of complaints in this regard within some stipulated period of time. Such inaction on the part of the authorities of SRA cannot be approved of, the court said.