Bombay HC refuses to hear urgent bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik

The Bombay High Court refuses to urgently hear the bail plea of NCP leader and Maharashtra`s former minister Nawab Malik and postponed the hearing till January 6.

Court has directed the ED to file a reply within 2 weeks regarding the status of Nawab Malik`s health, reported ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence.