Bombay HC seeks ED to probe Uddhav Thackeray family over of disproportionate assets

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the disproportionate assets of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The PIL has been filed by a Mumbai resident Gouri Bhide who is a behviour and soft skill consultant and her father Abhay is the second petitiioner, reported Times of India.

According to a TOI report, Gouri has annexed documents to her petition “which elaborate the way in which corruption has taken place and huge properties and assets have been accumulated illegally” by Uddhav, Aditya and Rashmi. “It will be clear from those exhibits that holding an official post in any political party by itself, cannot be a legal source of income. Similarly, holding the constitutional posts of chief minister and cabinet minister in any state also is not a source of income as the remuneration is limited,” her petition asserts.

Her petition alleges that Uddhav, Aditya and Rashmi have never disclosed any “particular service, profession and business as their official source of income.” “Yet we find that they have huge properties in a metro city like Mumbai and in Raigad district, which may run into crores," it adds. It refers to raids conducted by CBI and ED on people “who are very very (sic) close” to them and adds that is “crystal clear that the huge undisclosed properties, cash and other wealth with those persons have a close nexus” to the trio.