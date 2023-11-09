Bombay HC seeks Maha govt's response to pleas against order increasing OBC quota

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to provide its response to a set of petitions that challenge a government resolution (GR) dated March 1994, which expanded the reservation quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor on Wednesday gave the government time till December 10 to file its affidavit and posted the matter for next hearing on January 3, 2024. The petitions claimed the reservation for OBCs was increased in 1994 without following due procedure.

Interestingly, the matter of OBC reservation has gained prominence in recent months, particularly with certain activists advocating for Maratha community inclusion within the OBC category. However, it's worth noting that some OBC leaders have opposed this demand. As per one of the petitioners, Balasaheb Sarate, the OBC reservation in the state already surpasses 42 percent of the total reservation.

Since 1994, more than 150 communities have been included in the OBC category without adhering to due procedure and the Supreme Court's directives, the petitioners contended. Advocate General Birendra Saraf, who appeared for the government, while seeking time to file an affidavit said the petitions were challenging a GR issued way back on March 23, 1994.