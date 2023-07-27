Book your metro tickets with a 'Hi': Pune metro's new WhatsApp feature

In a significant move to enhance commuter convenience, Pune Metro has introduced a new contactless ticket booking service on WhatsApp. With this new service, commuters can effortlessly book their e-tickets by simply clicking on the provided link in Pune Metro's Instagram bio.

By implementing this innovative contactless ticket booking system, Pune Metro aims to save passengers' time and energy, eliminating the need to stand in long queues or physically visit ticket counters. To book a ticket, all commuters need to do is send a "Hi" on the WhatsApp chat, which will initiate the booking process.

Heads up, Punekars!



We're excited to announce that you can now book your e-tickets on WhatsApp! Just click on the link in our Insta bio to get started.



With our new contactless ticket booking service, you can save time and energy on your commute. Just send a "Hi" on the… pic.twitter.com/sh3bfg07Rn — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) July 27, 2023

The dedicated WhatsApp number for ticket booking is +91 94201 01990, and the service link is provided in Pune Metro's Instagram bio. This strategic move is expected to enhance the overall commuting experience for passengers, making it easier and more accessible to use public transportation in the city.

The user-friendly process of booking tickets through WhatsApp seeks to simplify the ticket purchase experience and ensure a seamless travel journey for passengers. With just a few taps on their smartphones, passengers can now easily book their metro tickets and save valuable time during their daily commutes.