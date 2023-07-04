Booklet on Maharashtra government’s achievements on one year of Shinde govt released at cabinet meeting

A booklet on Maharashtra government’s achievements was released at the weekly cabinet meeting. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar unveiled the booklet highlighting works done in the past one year.

This was the first weekly state cabinet meeting after Sunday's political developments wherein nine MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar joined the government, which completed one year in office on June 30.Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat convened a meeting of Congress legislators on Tuesday to take stock of the current political situation in the wake of the rebellion by NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The NCP members still with Sharad Pawar number around 15 in the lower house, while the Congress has 44.