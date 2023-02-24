Breaking News: Central Government's approval for renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad, tweets Devendra Fadnavis

The centre on Friday approved the Maharashtra cabinet's proposal, changing the names of the two cities of the state- Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Aurangabad's name has been changed to 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar', while Osmanabad will be known as 'Dharashiv'.

Only the name of the city has changed, the name of the district remains the same

According to the Centre's order, Aurangabad district's headquarters has been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, but the name of Aurangabad district will remain intact. The name of the headquarters of Osmanabad district has been changed to Dharashiv, but the name of Osmanabad district has been retained.