Breaking! ED detains Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl case

Mumbai: Around 7 am, 8 to 10 ED officials have reached the residence of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Maitri in Bhandup in connection with the correspondence redevelopment case. Sanjay Raut and his wife were investigated. Outside Raut's house, the CRPF force along with the police gradually increased. Meanwhile Shiv Sena workers had also started gathering. After nine and a half hours, ED has detained Sanjay Raut. ED is also conducting a search operation on a flat in the Garden Court building in Dadar.

The process of arresting Raut by the ED officials started around 3-3.30 pm. After that, Sanjay Raut has been detained around 3.50 am. Now the ED officials will take it to the office at Ballard Pier. A team of 8-10 officers of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) raided the bungalow of Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut at Bhandup in Mumbai at seven o'clock on Sunday morning in the Patrachal redevelopment case. Sanjay Raut, his wife Varsha Raut and brother Sunil Raut were at home at this time. The ED officials were interrogating all these three since seven o'clock in the morning. Sanjay Raut's close associate Praveen Raut's Guru Ashish Construction Company was also involved in the first phase of the Patrachal redevelopment. However, the company later withdrew from the transaction. However, the company had a big benefit in this transaction.

Praveen Raut, who is currently in the custody of ED, had transferred some of the money received in this transaction to the accounts of his family members and relatives. During the interrogation of Praveen Raut, it was said that some of this money was diverted in the name of Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut. Also, the ED has accused Raut of buying a flat at Dadar and 8 plots at Kihim, Alibag in the name of Varsha Raut with the same money. According to that, the ED had earlier questioned him and 11 such as a flat at Dadar and 8 plots in Kihim in the name of Varsha Raut. ED has already seized assets worth Rs. In this case, Raut was again summoned by ED for questioning twice in the month of July. But he remained absent. After that on Sunday ED conducted this raid and detained Sanjay Raut.